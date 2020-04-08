Good thing the Tooth Fairy is an essential employee! Jimmy Fallon's adorable kiddos continued to brighten up his at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

As the 45-year-old host was interviewing Ciara and Russell Wilson about the couple's life in quarantine and the charitable efforts they're making to help with the coronavirus pandemic, his 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, interrupted the segment with some important news.

"Hold on. I'm sorry. What do you need to show me?" Fallon asked his daughter as she sat on his lap. "Wait, this is big news, guys, just tell them what happened."

"I lost a tooth!" Winnie proudly declared as the celebrity couple clapped and cheered for her.

Winnie went on to explain that her mom, Nancy, had a hand in getting the tooth out.

"Mommy put a string around my tooth and tried to pull it out and then it worked," she explained.

Winnie then showed off her tooth in a ziplock bag as her proud dad declared, "Hopefully the Tooth Fairy knows this happened and will be visiting you tonight. Oh my gosh, I'm so proud of you, buddy!"

"She knows, she knows!" Nancy insisted, off-camera.

Not to be upstaged, the couple's younger daughter, Franny, 5, also came into the camera view, as Fallon joked, "We don't even know who that is. It's just some kid."

The little cuties have been making regular cameos on their dad's late night talk show. Watch the clip below for more:

