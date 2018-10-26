Hollywood is turning out to support the boys in blue!

Jimmy Kimmel, Alex Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Rob Lowe and more stars were spotted at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, to support the home team against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox won the first two showdowns of the seven-game series on their home field at Fenway Park earlier this week.

Kimmel brought both his real family and work family along to the event, sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram from his seat. "Good times at the #worldseries with Dad, @cletesiii and @iamguillermo #Dodgers #redsox," he captioned the pic, as Alex Rodriguez showed off his exclusive access to the field before the game.

Brad Paisley also got down to the field, as he performed the National Anthem prior to the first pitch.

Rob Lowe shared a video of Paisley's performance, as well as a photo of himself waving the Dodger flag. "World Series. Welcome to LA," he wrote alongside the snap.

And Danny Trejo couldn't be missed as he cheered on the team in the crowd.

Last year's World Series ended with a win for the Houston Astros and a proposal on the field. Check it out in the video below.

