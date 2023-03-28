Jimmy Kimmel is keeping his "feud" with Matt Damon alive! The 55-year-old late night host attended Monday night's premiere of Damon's new movie Air in Los Angeles where he and Damon took aim at one another.

"I don't know who that is, but yeah I heard him. He was loud. I wanna say some kind of punk got on the red carpet or something," Kimmel joked to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood after Damon told ET that Kimmel was a "terrible human being."

When Frazier asked Kimmel if he'd ever have Damon on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live to hash things out and clear the air, Kimmel quipped, "I just can't imagine it happening. I really can't. I think we have Ben [Affleck] on tomorrow, so we'll have that. That will be as close as we get."

Kimmel noted that his fake beef with Damon doesn't affect his relationship with Damon's childhood friend and collaborator, Affleck.

"I mean it's not like they're married," Kimmel joked.

Kimmel added that he was looking forward to watching Damon and Affleck's film Air, but added, "I'll close my eyes when that guy is on."

Even after their red carpet shenanigans, Kimmel and Damon kept up their on-going bit, posing for photos together at the film's premiere while simultaneously appearing to be in a heated argument.

Damon and Affleck's new film, Air, is set to hit theaters and simultaneously release on Prime Video on April 5.

