Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman are poking fun at their romantic history. The 53-year-old comedian was a guest on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live when the subject of her and Kimmel's past relationship came up.

"We dated for a long time," the 56-year-old late-night host shared.

"We dated for a couple years a long time ago," Silverman replied.

"A lot more than a couple years," Kimmel corrected her.

"Whatever, seven," the Maestro star quipped back.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kimmel and Silverman dated from 2002 to 2009. The relationship came after Kimmel split from his first wife, Gina Kimmel, in 2002. He went on to marry Molly McNearney in 2013.

"And now, kind of weirdly, Rory, your boyfriend, your longtime boyfriend -- who looks almost exactly like me, by the way -- is sitting next to my wife there…" Kimmel quipped, pointing out Silverman's live-in boyfriend, Rory Albanese, in the audience next to McNearney.

"Who looks almost exactly like me," Silverman joked of the blonde McNearey, 45.

"Yeah, exactly like you, and Rory and Molly both work here," Kimmel noted. "We have a lot of interconnection."

YouTube

Albanese, 46, serves as a producer on Kimmel's late-night show. He previously worked on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. As for McNearney, she is a head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel is dad to daughter Kate Kimmel, 32, and son Kevin Kimmel, 30, with his ex, Gina, and also shares daughter Jane, 9, and son Billy, 6, with McNearney.

