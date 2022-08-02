Jo Koy had a lot to celebrate while attending the premiere of his film, Easter Sunday. The actor and stand-up comedian caught up with ET on the red carpet Tuesday and revealed where he stands with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler.

When asked about transitioning out of a relationship and back into a friendship with the fellow comic, Koy said, "It's great. It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter."

Speaking of the support he has from Handler, Koy continued, "We're great friends and that's how it will always be. I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me -- and we're gonna win, everyone wins."

Last month, Chandler and Koy announced they were calling it quits just shy of their one-year anniversary. Handler shared the news of the couple's unexpected split on her Instagram at the time.

"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote alongside the clip which showed off their playful relationship. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Handler said her experience with Koy has changed her life "forever," calling being loved by the fellow comedian "one of the greatest gifts" of her life.

With the support of Handler, and being surrounded by friends and family on the red carpet, Koy gushed over how proud he is that Easter Sunday has made its way to the big screen.

When asked what he hopes viewers will take away from the Filipino-led film, Koy said, "That we are all relatable. That we all live here and we all know each other. Doesn't matter what ethnicity you are, doesn't matter what color you are, it's family.

Easter Sunday releases in theaters on August 5.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jo Koy Addresses Chelsea Handler Split, Says the Love Is Still There

Chelsea Handler on Jo Koy Breakup: 'Didn't Let Myself Cross That Line'

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

Chelsea Handler Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jo Koy

Connie Britton 'So Happy' for Bestie Chelsea Handler Amid New Romance

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Share How Their Friendship Turned Romantic