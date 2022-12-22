Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles.
Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding up a peace sign.
In the caption, she explained that she's suffered from a longterm back injury since she was a cheerleader in high school.
Noting that she had her first microdiscectomy in 2001, which forced her to cancel her second date with now-husband Chip Gaines, Joanna revealed she "had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago."
A microdiscectomy is a surgical procedure that helps relieve pain for a herniated disc in the spine.
Despite the health setback, Joanna is finding the positives in her situation.
"I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," she shared. "But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still."
In the post, Joanna also shared photos of herself and one of her kids sitting by the fireplace next to the Christmas tree while hugging.
Joanna is coming up on her 20th wedding anniversary with Chip in 2023. They share sons Drake, 17, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12.
