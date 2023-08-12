Jodie Sweetin is "disappointed" that her upcoming film, Craft Me a Romance, will make its premiere on Candace Cameron Bure's Great American Family Network.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the romcom was sold to the Christian conservative network. Craft Me a Romance -- starring Sweetin, Maxwell Caulfield, Julie Brown, J.P. Manoux and Brent Bailey -- will be one of seven new movies airing on the network next month.

In a statement to ET, the 41-year-old Full House and Fuller House alum is now reacting to the business move.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," Sweetin said. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press [Thursday] that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

She continued, "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

People was first to report the news. ET has reached out to Cameron Bure's rep for comment, but has not heard back.

Cameron Bure drew backlash back in November when she told WSJ. Magazine that the network -- on which she serves as chief creative officer -- would focus on "traditional marriage" stories, meaning there would be no plans to feature same-sex couples in their movies.

A number of celebrities spoke out -- from Maren Morris to Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- after Bure's comments, and a source told ET that Cameron Bure and Sweetin, who played sisters DJ and Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, were in a "pretty serious" disagreement following the controversial remarks.

Less than a month after Cameron Bure found herself embroiled in controversy (which she later addressed), Neal Bledsoe announced, via Variety, that he was leaving Great American Family Network following anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks made by CEO, Bill Abbott, and Cameron Bure.

"I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear," he said in the statement. "I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms."

