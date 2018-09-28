Jodie Sweetin is making a brave statement.

Following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's emotional testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on Thursday, the Fuller House star took to social media to share a story about her own alleged experience with sexual assault.

"I stand with her," Sweetin -- clad in a camouflage jacket emblazoned with the phrase "What doesn't kill you f**ks you up mentally" -- wrote in support of Ford. "I AM her. I was the girl who never reported because I blamed myself. I was the woman who never reported because I didn't want to go through the pain and ridicule. The same sort of pain that I witnessed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford walk through today."

"What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatized when they do come forward," she added. "We are told that if it were 'real,' we would have reported it at the time. Often when we were merely children or young girls. Girls who were assaulted and then had 'whore' written on lockers because rumors spread. Girls who were afraid of becoming a pariah in their social circles because they told the truth. It was easier to stay quiet."

Sweetin continued on, explaining that she had "been trained to remain silent" as it allegedly happened again as "we grew older."

"We had learned the lesson that no one will believe us. That even if someone DOES, it holds no consequence," she shared. "We had watched other women come forward, only to be told, 'There were no witnesses, so it's your word against his,' knowing that 'his' story is always more believed than 'hers.'"

"This isn't about politics for me. This is about a panel of people brushing aside someone's trauma," the 36-year-old actress added. "I will not sit still. I will not stay quiet. Although I may never be as brave or as unflinching in the face of such an inquisition as she was today, it has given me hope. That maybe, just maybe, female survivors of sexual assault may be heard. Even if our voice is barely above a whisper. #imwithher #listentoyourwomen #tellyourtruth #ihearyou."

According to CNN, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are set to vote on Kavanaugh Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The vote comes after Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s, when they were allegedly at a party during their high school years. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

During Thursday's hearing, plenty of celebrities showed their support for Ford. Stars like Alyssa Milano attended the hearing in person, while others -- like Emmy Rossum, Lady Gaga, Sarah Hyland and more -- took to social media. See their posts here.

