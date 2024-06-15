Jodie Turner-Smith Comments on Ex Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith is weighing in on her ex Joshua Jackson dating actress Lupita Nyong'o, and her reaction just may surprise a lot of people.

In a lengthy interview with The Cut, the 37-year-old actress-model was straight-up asked if it's weird that the Dawson's Creek star and Nyong'o's started dating two months after she filed for divorce from him in October. Weird? Far from it.

"Good for them," Turner-Smith responded. "We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent. I'm trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they're happy and that it benefits us as a family."

Turner-Smith and Jackson called it quits after three years of marriage. Though she filed for divorce in October, Turner-Smith listed Sept. 13 as the date of separation. They share 3-year-old daughter, Juno. Turner-Smith and Jackson met in 2018 at a charity event at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021, she revealed that the pair had a one-night stand that evolved into a "three-year one-night stand."

As for Jackson and Nyong'o, they were spotted holding hands in December while on a romantic stroll near their Autocamp resort in Joshua Tree, California. They then had a PDA-filled beach outing in Puerto Vallarta.

In February, Turner-Smith spoke out publicly for the first time about the divorce, telling The Times of London that it's OK when something doesn't work out. She also echoed similar sentiments about having an amicable relationship with her ex for the sake of healthy co-parenting.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she said at the time. "And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

And when it comes to her marriage, Turner-Smith said she doesn't view it as a failure.

"We obviously had such a beautiful moment together," she said. "And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

She concluded: "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."

Turner-Smith and Jackson were very public about relationship, often posting on social media and showing PDA on the red carpet. But moving forward, Turner-Smith says any future relationship will not live in the public domain.

"When you're in the public eye, a part of you belongs to the public. It stops being yours and becomes theirs too," she told The Cut. "I didn’t have an accurate scope of understanding what it would mean to share my relationship with the public. It's something I will never do again. Ever. That is one major lesson that I took away from this, which is just that people don't need to know everything."

