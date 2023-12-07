The romance rumors between Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson has reached another level -- PDA.

Nyong'o, 40, and Jackson 45, were spotted holding hands while on a romantic stroll near their Autocamp resort in Joshua Tree, California, on Tuesday. For some time now, romance rumors have swirled around the actors, but this is the first time they've gone out and about to show they're an item.

They're also dressing alike, a bit. They each sported beanies and shades and kept their attire pretty casual. She donned an "It's OK to cry" sweater with her sleeves rolled up, along with a yellow sweater wrapped around her waist and yellow pants. He opted for a white sweater with a black jacket also tied around his waist and brown pants.

A source tells ET, "Joshua and Lupita are enjoying spending time together. Things are still new, but they have a fun and flirtatious vibe with each other. Their friends are not surprised that they’ve connected."

It was back in October when they were giving off coupley vibes while attending a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles. They were recently single at the time, and they sat next to each other while enjoying the gig at YouTube Theater. As ET previously reported, Nyong'o and Jackson arrived together and sat together for the entire show, and she even introduced him to her friends as they came over to say hello.

Backgrid

That outing in Los Angeles came just weeks after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star after three years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. She listed the date of separation as Sept. 13. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

As for Nyong'o, that L.A. outing with Jackson came one day before the Us star shared on social media that she was going through a breakup from Selema Masekela, the 52-year-old TV host whom she went public with back in December.

A source recently told ET, "Jodie isn’t giving Joshua's dating life too much attention. She's doing great and has been surrounding herself with people who are loyal and love her. She has always had a positive, fun energy and is continuing to. She's focused on work and being the best mom she can be."

RELATED CONTENT: