Jodie Turner-Smith is stepping out amid her divorce. On Friday, the same month that the 37-year-old actress filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, she attended Casamigos' Halloween Party in Los Angeles.

Dressed as a schoolgirl, Turner-Smith was photographed with several pals throughout the evening, including a man that she walked arm-in-arm with. The mystery man had Turner-Smith on one arm and another woman on his other arm as they walked outside the bash.

The sighting comes shortly after Jackson, 45, was spotted at a concert with Lupita Nyong'o, who recently went through a breakup with Selema Masekela. The longtime friends didn't exhibit any PDA during their outing.

After Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson a source told ET that the pair's "hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place."

"They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," the source said. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

"They are trying to be amicable as they move forward with their divorce and trying to avoid any feelings of animosity," the source added of the couple, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Juno. "They're both respectful of each other and focused on co-parenting their daughter. They want to have a positive relationship for her sake and for themselves."

