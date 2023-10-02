Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have split after three years of marriage.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the 45-year-old actor, citing "irreconcilable differences," ET has confirmed.

In court docs filed Monday by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser in Los Angeles, the date of the former couple's separation is listed as Sept. 13. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, and asking that no spousal support be awarded to either party. She is also requesting that attorney's fees and costs to be paid by Jackson.

TMZ was first to report the news, and ET has reached out to Turner-Smith and Jackson's reps for comment.

"Jodie and Joshua have been having issues lately," a source tells ET. "They celebrated Jodie’s birthday on Sept. 9 at The Flower Shop in NYC, but arrived separately and left separately. It was a big party and they were distant throughout the night and barely around each other. Jodie spent majority of the evening downstairs."

Just last week, Turner-Smith stepped out solo for the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2nd annual Albie Awards in New York City.

"It's so nice to be back, it's such a beautiful event," she told ET on the red carpet. "I'm really, really happy to be here."

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in 2018 and, according to the 37-year-old actress, neither party expected their relationship to last very long. During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021, she revealed that the pair had a one-night stand that evolved into a "three-year one-night stand."

Although the duo was seen in public several times in 2018, they finally made their red carpet debut while attending the Queen & Slim premiere at 2019's AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The couple officially married in December 2019, several months after they reportedly obtained a marriage license the previous August, and were spotted leaving a courthouse together in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

ET spoke with Jackson during a press junket for his show, Dr. Death, in July 2021, and he shared how his life has changed "in every single possible way" since tying the knot and becoming a father over the previous year.

"There is nothing that is not better off than being married to her and having that baby. It's everything," he said.

