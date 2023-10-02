Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and his wife, Lucinda "Lulu" Williams, are separating after 25 years of marriage.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the news to The Sun.

The former couple first sparked split rumors when Bonneville attended Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery’s wedding last week without Williams and sans wedding ring.

According to The Sun, Bonneville and Williams first met as teenagers but didn't become romantically involved until his mother reintroduced them in their 30s. The 59-year-old actor married Williams in 1998 and they share one son, 20-year-old Felix.

Five years ago, the two renewed their vows at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

Bonneville -- known for portraying Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey and for his roles in movies like Paddington and Notting Hill -- has managed to keep his personal life mostly out of the spotlight, though his wife has often been by his side on red carpets.

