Tamar Braxton and Fiancé JR Robinson Call It Quits

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé, JR Robinson, have officially called it quits. JR took to his Instagram Story to announce that he had decided to end their relationship.

"So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person," he wrote.

While JR acknowledged the public's curiosity surrounding their breakup, he made it clear that the details of what transpired would remain private. He clarified several rumors in his statement, denying any infidelity and disassociating himself from the burglary incident that occurred at home of Tamar's mother, Evelyn. Furthermore, he emphasized that his involvement with the Peacock dating show, Queens Court, and his subsequent relationship with Tamar were not driven by a desire for fame.

"I have always represented famous people, and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally," JR added. "I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love, and it did not end how I wanted it. So, I want to heal."

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, JR expressed his intention to maintain a lasting friendship with Tamar, referring to her as "family for life." He also expressed gratitude to their supporters for respecting their privacy during this challenging time.

In March, the 46-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that she was celebrating her birthday with JR by her side.

The couple got engaged on the finale of Peacock's Queen's Court and criticism followed as fans discovered that JR has children with four different women.

Tamar didn't let that fact impact her birthday, though, as she shared a video of JR giving her a celebratory toast in honor of her big day.

"It's my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face," Tamar wrote. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed."

"We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me," the mom of 10-year-old Logan added. "So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed and drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola."

Anaston Jeni, one of JR's exes, didn't take kindly to Tamar's comments, and responded with a lengthy post of her own, stating, "I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone's privacy while they disrespected mine."

Jeni went on to claim that Tamar has "caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama" in her and her son's life.

Before Tamar's journey for love on Queen's Court began airing, she told ET why she decided to turn to reality TV to find her mate.

"I had to find Mr. Right somewhere!" she said. "I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people."

