Tamar Braxton isn't paying attention to the haters. On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share that she was celebrating her 46th birthday with her fiancé, Jeremy "JR" Robinson, by her side.

The couple got engaged on the finale of Peacock's Queen's Court and are currently planning their wedding. Criticism followed their engagement, as fans discovered that Robinson has children with four different women.

Braxton wasn't letting that fact impact her birthday, though, as she shared a video of her fiancé giving her a celebratory toast in honor of her big day.

"It's my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face," Braxton wrote. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed."

"We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me," the mom of 9-year-old Logan added. "So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed and drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola."

Anaston Jeni, one of Robinson's exes, didn't take kindly to Braxton's comments, and responded with a lengthy post of her own, stating, "I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone's privacy while they disrespected mine."

Jeni went on to claim that Braxton has "caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama" in her and her son's life.

"This woman is in no way a bonus or step mom to my son," Jeni wrote. "My son does not mean 'everything' to her and she has not thanked God for me, & truthfully, none of his baby mamas."

"She has said demeaning, disrespectful, & outrageous things about how I have chosen to coparent with my son's father and the efforts I have made to keep him involved," she added. "She has made NO effort to meet me, get to know me as a woman or mother, & has caused my son's father to miss visitation weekends and birthdays."

Robinson seemingly responded to Jeni's post on his Instagram Story, insisting, "@TamarBraxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!"

"The mothers of my children have been put in the public eye because of me and that's so unfair to them. They have been nothing short of amazing to my children," he added. "Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle. I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that."

Before Braxton's journey for love on Queen's Court began airing, she told ET why she decided to turn to reality TV to find her mate.

"I had to find Mr. Right somewhere!" she said. "I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people."

Queen's Court is now streaming on Peacock.

