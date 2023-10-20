Lupita Nyong'o Spotted With Joshua Jackson After Respective Splits

Nothing like Janelle Monae to bring the newly single together. That's exactly what happened Wednesday night when recently single Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson were spotted in the audience.

Nyong'o and Jackson could be seen having a blast while taking in a Monae concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. They sat next to each other and dressed casual for the outing. Nyong'o and Jackson arrived together and sat together for the entire show. She introduced him to her friends as they came over to say hello.

The nature of their relationship is unclear, but TMZ reported, citing sources, that they were among a group of about nine to 10 people. They're longtime friends, so the outlet reports that it shouldn't come as a surprise that there was no PDA between them.

The outing comes just weeks after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star after three years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. She listed the date of separation as Sept. 13. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Just days after Turner-Smith filed for divorce, Jackson was spotted with a handful of packing supplies, including moving boxes and tape, in Los Angeles. He was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants as he made his way to his car.

As for Nyong'o, the outing came one day before she shared on social media that she's going through a breakup from Selema Masekela, the 52-year-old TV host whom she went public with back in December.

"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," she wrote. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," Nyong'o continued. "And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it's true."

By the way, fans will recall that Nyong'o set the record straight earlier this year on her relationship with Monae after years of dating rumors. The Oscar winner and the 37-year-old singer-actress became close after meeting at the 2014 Met Gala, sparking rumors the two were dating. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nyong'o said she understands why people thought the two were together.

"She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on," Nyong'o told the magazine in May for its cover story about Monae, who came out as pansexual in 2018. "She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people."

