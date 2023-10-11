Joshua Jackson may be prepping for a move following the news of his split from Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Dr. Death actor was spotted with a handful of packing supplies, including moving boxes and tape, in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 45, was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants as he made his way to his car. The trip to the supply store comes days after his estranged wife, Turner-Smith, filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

On Oct. 3, ET confirmed the 35-year-old actress filed citing, "irreconcilable differences."

In the docs, filed by Laura Wasser in Los Angeles, the date of the former couple's separation is listed as Sept. 13. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, and asking that no spousal support be awarded to either party. She is also requesting that attorney's fees and costs be paid by Jackson.

Shortly after the news of their split, a source told ET that Turner-Smith and Jackson's work schedules took a toll on their relationship.

"Jodie and Joshua’s hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place. They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," the source said. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

According to the source, the pair wanted the split to be as amicable as possible for their daughter.

"They are trying to be amicable as they move forward with their divorce and trying to avoid any feelings of animosity. They're both respectful of each other and focused on co-parenting their daughter. They want to have a positive relationship for her sake and for themselves," the source said.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in 2018 and married in December 2019.

