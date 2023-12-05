Jodie Turner-Smith isn't giving her ex-husband Joshua Jackson's dating life too much attention amid rumors and sightings with Lupita Nyong'o.

A source tells ET that the actress and model is instead focusing on her work and "being the best mom she can be."

On Monday, Jackson and Nyong'o were spotted on a joint grocery run to Erewhon in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by TMZ. This latest sighting comes after they were seen attending Janelle Monáe's concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, in October.

"Jodie isn't giving Joshua's dating life too much attention," the source shares. "She's doing great and has been surrounding herself with people who are loyal and love her. She has always had a positive, fun energy and is continuing to. She's focused on work and being the best mom she can be."

On Oct. 2, ET confirmed that Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after three years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

The former couple's separation is listed as Sept. 13. Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, and asking that no spousal support be awarded to either party. She is also requesting that attorney's fees and costs to be paid by Jackson.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

"Jodie and Joshua have been having issues lately," a source told ET at the time. "They celebrated Jodie's birthday on Sept. 9 at The Flower Shop in NYC, but arrived separately and left separately. It was a big party and they were distant throughout the night and barely around each other. Jodie spent the majority of the evening downstairs."

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in 2018 and, according to the 37-year-old actress, neither party expected their relationship to last very long. During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021, she revealed that the pair had a one-night stand that evolved into a "three-year one-night stand."

The couple officially married in December 2019, several months after they reportedly obtained a marriage license the previous August, and were spotted leaving a courthouse together in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

