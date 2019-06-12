Joe Biden's son is a married man once again.

Hunter Biden tied the knot on May 16 with a South African woman named Melissa Cohen, according to multiple reports. The Los Angeles wedding comes two years after Hunter and his ex-wife, Kathleen, divorced in 2017. They were together for 23 years and share three kids together.

Following his marriage to Kathleen, Hunter dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. He was 46.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter told Page Six in 2017. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

Joe also noted he supported the couple in a statement to the outlet. "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," he said. "They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

Reports surfaced that the pair had split just weeks before Hunter married Melissa. See more on the Biden family in the video below.

