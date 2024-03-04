New (official) couple alert!

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree seemed to confirm their rumored romance with some PDA during their Australian vacation amid Joe's ongoing divorce from Sophie Turner.

Over the weekend, the pair was spotted sharing a smooch at the Bondi Bowling Club during an outing with Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, and other friends.

The new relationship comes about six months after Joe filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

Bree also has a daughter of her own, Gravity Blue Smith, whom she shares with her ex, model Lucky Blue Smith.

Joe, 34, and Bree, 33, first ignited romance rumors when they were spotted together at Cabo San Lucas Airport in Mexico back in January. Just days later, they cozied up on a ski date in Aspen, Colorado, where Bree playfully donned Joe's beanie for a selfie.

Joe and Bree hinted at their relationship with a series of social media posts last week, sharing shots from a boating trip together in Sydney Harbor.

Meanwhile, Turner has also moved on with a new relationship, having been spotted out multiple times with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The pair also shared a ski trip together back in January, similarly posting pics to social media.

