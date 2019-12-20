Star Wars Resistance is bringing in a new bounty hunter.

Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello lends his voice for a special guest appearance in Sunday's upcoming episode of Disney Channel's animated Star Wars series, and only ET has the exclusive first look at his cameo.

In the episode, titled "The Missing Agent," Kaz (Christopher Sean), Yeager (Scott Lawrence) and Synara (Nazneen Contractor) trace a distress call to a planet where a Resistance agent has gone missing. Manganiello plays Ax Tagrin, a fearsome, resourceful bounty hunter and a member of the Iktotchi species. Notable for his broken horn and relentless demeanor, he pilots a powerful ship called the Dalkor Dagger.

In ET's exclusive clip, Maganiello's Ax confronts Norath Kev (Daveed Diggs), who lived during the war between the Resistance and the First Order, in a tense scene, growling as he points his gun at him, "And what have we here?"

"You're too late!," Norath replies, fearful of what Ax is about to do. "I sent a distress signal!"

"Why? Are you distressed?" Ax asks, before shooting in the direction of Norath and his droid friend.

When the droid gets shot away, a distressed Norath tries to fib his way out of his dicey situation, but his lack of confidence doesn't sell it very well: "I warn you. This place will be swarming with Resistance fighters any minute!" Unfortunately for him, Ax has heard it all before, laughing off the weak threat. To find out what happens next, watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

Star Wars Resistance picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny (Sumalee Montano) and Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre). Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Matthew Wood). Meanwhile, Tam (Suzie McGrath) grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

A new episode of Star Wars Resistance airs Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

