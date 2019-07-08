Joe Manganiello couldn't be more excited to be acting opposite wife Sofia Vergara in his upcoming drama Bottom of the 9th.

ET's recently spoke with Manganiello on the set of a new Stand Up To Cancer PSA, where he opened up about the upcoming film, in which he both stars and serves as a producer.

"I cast my wife, so we get to act together for the first time," Manganiello explained with a smile. "She just had to sleep with the producer."

In Bottom of the 9th, Manganiello stars as a washed-up baseball player who starts teaching a little league team after getting out a jail, and begins contemplating a comeback attempt to get back into the Majors.

The handsome star says getting to spend time with his wife, whom he wed in 2015, made the entire project more enjoyable.

"We were both there at work, which made things a lot easier," Manganiello shared, adding that the experience was so warm and rewarding, "You actually didn't want to leave. It was so much fun."

While Manganiello plays a former baseball star in his new film, the actor said his own experiences playing the game were mostly confined to childhood.

"Well, my biggest [memory of playing baseball] was getting my teeth knocked out with a baseball bat when I was nine," Manganiello recalled. "So I have fake front teeth."

The star will soon be appearing alongside stars like Zachary Levi and Matt Damon in a Stand Up To Cancer PSA, narrated by Damon, that is set to premiere during Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, his upcoming drama Bottom of the 9th, hits theaters July 19.

