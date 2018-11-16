Joe Perry Released From Hospital After Backstage Collapse

Joe Perry is back home!

The Aerosmith rocker is out of the hospital after collapsing backstage at a concert, ET confirms.

"Joe Perry was released from the hospital yesterday and is home and doing well," his rep tells ET. The guitarist tweeted to fans on Tuesday that he was "doing well" following the incident.

The 68-year-old musician performed alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, but reportedly collapsed in his dressing room backstage.

"Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s rep told ET in a statement on Sunday.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” the rep added. “The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

Perry collapsed at another concert in 2016. See more in the video below.

