Joey Fatone had one incredible run on The Masked Singer.

The former *NSYNC singer was unveiled as The Rabbit in this week's shocking double elimination episode. Following his Masked Singer experience, Fatone talked about his time on the show on his new podcast, Two Cups of Joe, with Joe Mulvihill, detailing why he chose the all-white rabbit costume, and how difficult it was to perform in the suit.

"They bring me over to the costume and throw it on me and I look at it and say, 'It needs something else. Maybe can we put red eyes on it?'" he recalled, sharing that his final choice came down to the rabbit and alien costumes. "Then when I put on the costume, I was like, 'That is the costume.'"

As for actually performing in the rabbit suit, that was a little more complicated.

"I can see a little bit of the floor. I can see out of the nose a little bit and I can also see out of the eyes," he explained. "Then they shove the fur in the neck. Then they zip up the jacket. The jacket actually has locks on it and I don't know why they have locks on it."

"I was padlocked into the actual jacket. So, God forbid I had to get out of that jacket, I could not get out of it," he said. "I had spare keys in my pocket because I didn’t trust anybody. But they also had the other keys as well...In the zipper, in the jeans, I actually had keys on me...like I said, they locked me up and put a corset around me.”

FOX via Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg, who many believed to be The Rabbit -- including his wife, Jenny McCarthy, who is a panelist on the show –was also Fatone's first guest and detailed how McCarthy would text him questions trying to find out if either he or Fatone were part of the show.

"She can’t really reveal the show, so she would just sort of text me these bizarre questions, and I was like, ‘She’s trying to figure out who these people are.’ So, then she started saying, ‘You’re friends with Joey Fatone. Can you ask him if he’s in L.A.?’" Wahlberg recalled. "So I was like, ‘Oh my God, Joey must be doing the show.’ So I ignored her, and when I ignored her, she started thinking it was me…Because apparently, the judges weren’t getting the same package of clues that like, the viewers get…So, what I did – I did text you, and Joey, to his credit, did not reply.”

ET also spoke with Rumer Willis -- who was also eliminated from the show this week after being revealed as The Lion -- about how she chose her costume and why she decided to compete on The Masked Singer in the first place.

"In the beginning, when we had one of the first couple of meetings, they had a bunch of pictures of all the different costumes, and [The Lion] was immediately the first one [I really liked]," she recalled of the regal outfit, dreamed up by Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina. "I just was immediately drawn to that one."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

