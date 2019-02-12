Joey King is just excited for a possible Kissing Booth sequel as the rest of us.

Fans fell in love with the Netflix film when it was released last May, but so far, there's been no word of a follow-up movie.

"I want to know too! I can't really say anything, because I don't know yet," King told ET on Monday while promoting her new series, The Act, at Hulu's Television Critics Association winter press tour. "I know I would love to be part of something like that, but you know, my fingers are crossed."

2018 was a big year for Netflix rom-coms, withTo All the Boys I've Loved Before(starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) earning a sequel order from the streaming service in December. The Kissing Booth, also based on a YA novel, doesn't have sequel books on which to base additional movies. However, the movie left its story open-ended; Elle (King) could either follow Noah (Jacob Elordi) to Boston, or look for love back home in her final year of high school.

Viewers couldn't get enough of The Kissing Booth -- it was Netflix's most rewatched movie of 2018-- or its stars, King and Elordi. The pair earned millions of followers on social media, with fans begging to know more about the movie and their real-life romance. Rumors sparked around the new year that King and Elordi had split, and as the actress told ET on Monday, it's "really weird" to all of the sudden feel pressure to address her dating life.

"It's bizarre that people are intrigued about an aspect of my life that's something that you usually only talk about with family," said King, who started acting when she was just four years old. "I've kind of learned to not let it bother me so much, because when people ask those questions, it becomes overwhelming and you're like, 'I just want to experience what I'm experiencing privately, because whether it's hard for me or not, I just want that respect and space.'"

"But I also realized, these people invested themselves in a performance of mine, and it really touched them, and now they really want to know what I'm up to, personally," she expressed. "I've learned, and this comes with accepting self-happiness, to just be flattered by it -- because what my fans and what my supporters say and do for me on the flip side of that, on not asking me who I'm dating and what I'm doing, I think it's so special."

The actress continued to praise her fans for supporting her through it all -- including her newest project, The Act, which couldn't be more tonally different from The Kissing Booth. The Hulu series tells the real-life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a woman who helped kill her own mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after years of Dee Dee convincing her daughter that she suffered from leukemia, asthma, muscular dystrophy and several other chronic conditions.

"The way they make me feel, and I'm so appreciative of them. They make me feel so good. Knowing that when I put the teaser trailer [for The Act] on my Instagram, and seeing what they're all saying and seeing them repost it, like, my heart really does fill up with a lot of joy, because I think it's so special that these people really care about my career," she gushed. "Because I care about my career and I care about them too!"

The Act will debut on Hulu on Wednesday, March 20 with two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday.

