Joey Lawrence is getting some serious flak from his brothers, Matthew and Andrew, for deciding to join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother!



ET’s Katie Krause spoke with the TV veteran recently, where he shared his siblings’ reaction to his new gig, saying that their brotherly chiding doesn't faze him.

“They just started snickering, you know, like brothers do,” he explained. Like, ‘Oh my god, dude, Oh my god, dude'... But that's all right.”



Besides the 42-year-old actor, the cast of CBB season two will include Ryan Lochte, Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams and Anthony Scaramucci.

Like in all seasons of Big Brother, fans will get 24/7 access to the participants, who will not be able to communicate with the outside world. For Lawrence, who shares two daughters, Liberty, 8, and Charli, 12, with wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, the distance might be a real challenge.



“I mean, the biggest thing I am upset about is the no contact with anyone,” he shared. “I have never gone a day without FaceTiming or seeing my girls faces, so that is weird and very unsettling. I don’t like that part and I am not sure how that is going to affect me as the days go on…”



Lawrence will also be missing some of the planning for his brother, Matthew’s, upcoming nuptials with Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. However, he’s convinced his brother has all the arranging covered.



“I, you know, I love planning things,” he stated. “Believe me, I love planning! I'm like the cruise director in my family. So I love planning things, yes. I'm in touch with all that stuff… But Matt's got that on lockdown.”



Lawrence readily admits that, at first, he wasn't sold on being on the show. That is, until he talked to his kids.



“I don’t know, honestly, I was probably not going to do it and my oldest daughter said, ‘Dad, you gotta win!’ So when she gives me a challenge like that… I am a competitive person,” he explained. “I think ‘alliance’ should be like a drinking game ‘cause I have heard it so much… I don’t know. I don’t have a strategy. I don’t know the game… all I know is I am going to be myself and some people will like that and others won't, but I am OK with that.”



