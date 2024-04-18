The Suits spinoff has added three more actors to its roster for season 1.

A month after ET confirmed Bryan Greenberg would be joining the Los Angeles-based series, Deadline exclusively reported that John Amos of Good Times and Coming to America, Victoria Justice from Victorious and Kevin Weisman of Alias will each appear as guest stars on the show.

According to the outlet, Amos will play himself as a client of the firm at the center of the show, while Justice will portray Dylan Pryor, a young movie star. Weisman will act as Lester Thompson, a hotshot who has recently been charged with murder and must follow legal advice to avoid jail time.

The updated casting list comes after Greenberg, best known for his role in One Tree Hill, was announced as a series regular for Suits: L.A. Production has already begun in Vancouver, the city where the original Suits filmed a majority of episodes during its 9-season run.

In the Suits spinoff, Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen, Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Greenberg's casting came a month after it was announced that Amell joined the cast to play the role of former New York prosecutor who reinvents himself to represent the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, ET confirmed that NBC has ordered the pilot for the spinoff of the hugely popular series that starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

Suits: L.A. will also star Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Troy Winbush as Kevin and Alice Lee as Leah.

The logline for the series reads, "[Ted's] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits creator Aaron Korsh, along with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, are set to executive produce the series. Victoria Mahoney will direct its pilot episode.

Deadline was first to report that Korsh was working on developing a new legal drama that would not be a reboot of the original show, but rather in the same vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises.

Suits: L.A. is the second spinoff of the original series, which aired from 2011 to 2019 and experienced a resurgence in recent years thanks to its arrival on Netflix. Pearson, which followed Torres' Jessica Pearson as she navigated law and politics in Chicago, was canceled in 2019 after one season.

The original Suits cast recently reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes, sans Markle.

"It's so nice to see old friends again," Rafferty told ET ahead of the ceremony, with Macht agreeing, "It's exciting. I'll see some of my cast members from the show. I'll see some friends from some movies that I've made years ago. It’s nice to be included in the evening."

