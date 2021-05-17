John Boyega Is Returning as Moses for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

John Boyega is heading back to the block where it all began!

On Monday, over a decade after the British cult-classic sci-fi film Attack the Block premiered, Deadline reported that star Boyega is returning for the sequel. The Star Wars trilogy actor made his film debut in the 2011 film playing Moses, the leader of a young squad of teenagers who battle a gang of nasty extraterrestrials looking to take over their neighborhood. Boyega will reunite with Joe Cornish, who is also returning to write and direct the sequel.

"It's been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then," Boyega said in a statement. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release," Cornish added. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

The details for the sequel are under wraps. Nira Park and Cornish will produce through Complete Fiction Pictures, a production company recently formed by Park, Cornish, and filmmaker Edgar Wright. Boyega will also produce through his UpperRoom Productions banner.

Boyega has come a long way since his sci-fi debut, recently coming off of an acclaimed run in Steve McQueen's BBC/Amazon Prime drama, Small Axe. The actor earned a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for his performance.

Watch more on his recent endeavors below.

