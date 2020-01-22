John Boyega is reflecting on one of his biggest milestones -- being able to give back to his parents.

The Star Wars star told ET in 2017 that he had bought his parents a new home, and now he's sharding video of the touching moment. In a throwback clip posted on Instagram on Monday, Boyega presented his parents, Samson and Abigail Boyega, with a gorgeous new home in London, England.

The actor lured his parents to the home under the guise of them conducting an interview there. "I'd like to say thank you for everything that you’ve done. I’ve decided to do a secret project for a few months and I’m here to tell you there’s no interview. That was a lie. This is your house that I’m presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you," he revealed.

Boyega's parents couldn't believe it -- prompting one of the actor's sisters to ensure to them, "This is your house."



"There’s no lie, this is your house,” Boyega insisted. "We’ve been planning this for four to five months. It’s a small token, but I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy. Congratulations."



He continued: "It’s your prayers that has got this because the skill and ability that I’ve received has been from your prayers and I cannot ignore what God has used my parents to do in my life. And this is just my physical appreciation. Honestly from the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much for everything you’ve done."

Boyega captioned the video, "A few years ago this happened ! Moments like these make all the hard work worth it."

The actor exclusively told ET about his big gesture during an interview in July 2017.

"I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean that's a way to do it," he said when asked about his biggest "rock star" purchase since becoming a household name. "You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did."

See more on Boyega in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Boyega Gives His 'Star Wars' Co-Stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac Superlatives (Exclusive)

John Boyega and 'Star Wars' Cast Celebrate at Epic 'Episode IX' Wrap Party

John Boyega Calls Out Haters Who 'Harass' 'Star Wars' Actors

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': John Boyega Reflects on Wrapping Up the Skywalker Saga (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery