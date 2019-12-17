John Boyega is discussing his co-stars!

ET's Ash Crossan caught up with the 27-year-old actor at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and he revealed the superlatives he'd give to his co-stars, Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley.

"Best charismatic individual, Oscar Isaac," Boyega said. "Best forehead -- size, capacity, width -- Daisy Ridley."

The actor, who stars as Finn in the flick, also shared how he thinks fans should cope after seeing the final film in the trilogy.

"I don’t know. You see this movie, you enjoy it so much that you go see it again, and again," he suggested. "As many times as you possibly can until you actually take in the detail and realize that this is the end of the Skywalker saga."

While he still hasn't completely come to terms with the trilogy being over, Boyega revealed that there's one thing he won't miss about the films.

"Well, we can't really speak about the film, that's the thing," he said of having to remain cryptic during interviews. "I guess just people [are] trying to get more details. But I'm glad that after this I don't have to keep no secrets. After this, it's all done, so I'm glad about that."

As for Ridley, she told ET that she handled the emotional and "very overwhelming" end of the trilogy by winding down in front of the TV with a certain '90s sitcom.

"I had to watch some Friends to wind down," she admitted.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.

