Nearly two decades after working with J.J. Abrams on the college drama Felicity, Keri Russell took to the open galaxy after reuniting with the celebrated filmmaker for the final installment of Star Wars' Skywalker saga.

Russell walked the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Hollywood on Monday, and the actress spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about her new character, and what it was like reteaming with Abrams on the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

Russell makes her debut in this latest installment, playing Zorii Bliss, and the actress said getting to play the "one and done" role was a real treat.

"Not only did I get to be in Star Wars, I get to be a cool character!" Russell marveled. "Not that there's any bad character, but I got to be a cool character... I have a cool costume, the morals are questionable -- like, that's exactly who you want to play!"

"J.J. was like, 'Here's your gift,'" she added with a laugh.

According to Russell, Abrams reached out to her, somewhat out of the blue, and made her an offer she couldn't refuse.

"I think he had this extra part and he was thinking about it and he called me and said, "You know what, do you want to do this?' And I said, "Uh, yeah! Yeah. Definitely want to do it," Russell recalled.

The actress walked the red carpet with her longtime partner, Matthew Rhys, and the actress addressed the fact that she and Rhys -- who stars in the acclaimed A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, about the life of children's entertainer Mister Rogers -- will both have films in theaters at the same time.

"They are so similar," Russell joked.

However, in reality, the actress admitted that they share some common themes, in that "they're both kind of hopeful movies in a way."

"We were re-watching Star Wars with everyone and there's so few movies that everyone can go to. And I was like, 'What is it that has captured everyone's imagination and hearts with this movie?'" she explained. "But I think that I just feel [that it] doesn't talk down to anybody, it's for everybody. And it makes everyone believe."

"I was watching it, and the second I f**king heard that -- excuse my language -- but the second I heard that music, I just got chills," she recalled excitedly of the film's iconic score from legendary composer John Williams. "I'm like, 'Yes! Oh my god!' I was so excited. And everyone has that feeling, but why? Because it's just for everybody. And I thought that was so cool."

Fans will get a chance to see Russell's performance as Zorii Bliss when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Wars' Newbie Keri Russell Says Her Son Thinks She's Finally 'Cool' (Exclusive)

Matthew Rhys Wins First Emmy for ‘The Americans,’ Thanks Keri Russell During Acceptance Speech

'Rise of Skywalker's Victoria Mahoney on Making 'Star Wars' History (Exclusive)

Related Gallery