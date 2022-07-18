It's "I Do" round two for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh!

The couple reportedly celebrated a second wedding over the weekend in Vancouver, nearly two years after they first tied the knot at the attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, according to People. The festivities went down at the lavish Rosewood Hotel Georgia on Friday.

The couple was spotted braving the rain as they entered the swanky Vancouver Club that same day and, in a photo obtained by TMZ, can be seen donning wedding-appropriate attire. Cena looked dapper in a blue suit while Shariatzadeh wore an elegant white dress with a keyhole back and floral detailing, pairing the ensemble with glittering pumps and an updo.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first romantically linked in March of 2020, as they were seen holding hands while out and about in Vancouver, where Cena filmed his movie, Playing With Fire.

At the October 2019 premiere of Playing With Fire, Cena gushed about having Shariatzadeh by his side.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena told ET. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

