John Cena Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman in Vancouver

Looks like John Cena has a new lady in his life!

The WWE star was photographed in Vancouver on Thursday with a mystery woman on his arm. While the brunette beauty has yet to be identified, Cena couldn't have looked happier to be in her company. The 41-year-old actor smiled ear-to-ear while holding hands with his date, who looked chic in black leggings and a matching black leather jacket.

According to TMZ, the pair enjoyed a four-hour dinner date, while culminated in the pair's romantic walk after their meal. Cena is currently in Vancouver filming a new movie called Playing With Fire.

The pair's outing comes just a few days after Cena's ex-fiancee, Nikki Bella, confirmed she's dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The pair were first romantically linked at the start of 2019.

In a promo for Sunday's episode of Total Bellas, Bella admitted that she had mixed feelings about moving on from her relationship with Cena.

"No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's gonna kill me," she told her sister, Brie Bella. "[But] I'm ready for a new me. I need it."

