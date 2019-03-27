Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are dating -- but they're not exclusive.

The Total Bellas star and her sister, Brie Bella, launched their new podcast, The Bellas Podcast, on Wednesday, and wasted no time popping open a bottle of bubbly and clarifying the recent PDA pics of Nikki and Artem.

"Yeah, we're dating. OK, there we go," 35-year-old Bella confirmed, while noting, "I'm still dating [other people]."

"So you and Artem aren't serious?" Brie asked, to which Nikki responded, "We're having fun. He's showing me L.A."

After the podcast premiered, Nikki was spotted out again with Artem in Los Angeles, where the two appeared to be enjoying each other's company on a coffee walk.

She may be seeing other people, but the two certainly do seem to like spending time together!

Nikki's podcast dishing comes after the season finale of Total Bellas, where she and Artem quite literally rode off into the sunset together. After the episode, the reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her kissing Artem on the cheek (making sure to tease her new podcast, obviously!) with the caption, "First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday... oh and all those paparazzi photos."

Nikki and Artem have been spotted out together as early as December of last year, including a few weeks ago when the two were seen kissing on a romantic date. Their time together comes after Nikki's split with John Cena last year, which Nikki acknowledged on the Total Bellas season finale.

"I feel like it was the first time I'm just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process," she said in the episode, referencing returning to Napa Valley, California, for the first time since she and her ex-fiance had visited the wine country to check out wedding venues.

Watch the video below for more on Nikki Bella's love life.

