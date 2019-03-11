Romancing with the Stars!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev stepped out together at Joan's on Third on Sunday, where they made it clear they are much more than a showmance, sharing a lean-in kiss at the popular Los Angeles eatery.

The 35-year-old Total Bellas star and her Dancing With the Stars pro guy, 36, partnered up on season 25 of the show in 2017. After Bella's tough split from John Cena last summer, she got back out on the dating scene, going on dates with Chigvintsev, as well as with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

See the lip-locking moment in the picture below.

Phamous / BACKGRID

While this is their first PDA sighting, rumors of Bella and Chigvintsev really began to swirl in December 2018, when the pair was spotted at a farmers market together in Los Angeles. Clearly, it would appear things are still going well!

Watch below for more on their 2018 rendezvous.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE ON NIKKI BELLA

Nikki Bella Considers Going on a Date With Taye Diggs: 'He's Hot!'

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Warns Her About Getting Too Close to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Gets Super Flirty With Artem Chigvintsev During Their Date

Related Gallery