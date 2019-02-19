Nikki Bella Considers Going on a Date With Taye Diggs: 'He's Hot!'

Nikki Bella is getting back into the dating scene!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas on E!, the 35-year-old WWE star is discussing her dating life with her twin sister, Brie, who's working to set Nikki up with some famous faces.

"When you're in the spotlight, sometimes it's nice to kind of have people help you go on dates," Brie explains in a confessional with Nikki. "First off, she won't go on Tinder or Bumble."

"No, I will not," Nikki confirms.

"And also, you and I always feel like everyone's a serial killer," Brie explains.

Later in the episode, Nikki and Brie join their mom, Kathy Colace, brother, J.J. Garcia, and sister-in-law, Lauren Garcia, to discuss Nikki's prospects. First up, it's Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus, with whom fans saw Nikki go on a date in the trailer for the current season of Total Bellas.

"Mom will love this one! Peter from The Bachelor -- he was a fan favorite," Brie reveals, to a "whoa" from her mom.

"I was rooting for Peter for sure," Lauren adds of the 33-year-old reality star, while Nikki looks at shirtless Instagram pics of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's former beau.

"That's, like, probably the only Bachelor I watched," J.J. confesses. "I actually liked that guy."

The second option is none other than Taye Diggs, who Brie says "would definitely be fun." Nikki seems into that option, dubbing Taye "hot" and "super sexy." Taye, 48, was previously married to Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014.

While Kathy agrees with Nikki calling Taye hot, she tells her daughter to "go out with both of them" because there's "power in numbers."

"We're not going to turn me into the Bachelorette," Nikki argues.

Brie continues by revealing that both Taye and Peter have agreed to travel to San Diego to go out with her twin.

"Oh my gosh! Really, for me?" a stunned Nikki questions, before lamenting how "uncomfortable" the dates are likely to be.

"Can't we just do a FaceTime date?" Nikki asks her family.

The dates come after news that Nikki is reportedly dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, whom she went on dates with earlier this season. Nikki was previously with John Cena, but the pair ended their on-again, off-again relationship last year.

In an episode of Total Bellas earlier this month, Brie cautioned Nikki about furthering her relationship with Artem, 36.

"Yeah, I don't know if I would use him," Brie said when Nikki told her that she wants to use Artem to choreograph a dance. "I just think, how you guys' chemistry was, it would cause rumors."

"I just think that's crazy," Nikki said. "I grew a huge passion for dancing, that's my dancing pro that I'm so comfortable with dancing, he became one of my good friends."

"It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life," she added.

