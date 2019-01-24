Nikki Bella is in the mood to spend some serious cash.

In a preview of Sunday's Total Bellas, the 35-year-old WWE star test drives a bright red Ferrari and her sister, Brie, notes that she's been "spending a lot of money lately." Nikki is indeed decked out in designer wear, rocking Louis Vuitton boots and a bag.

And while Brie has some serious reservations about the Ferrari -- telling Nikki it appears she's doing what a man does when he's having a midlife crisis -- the latter is totally unbothered.

"It just seems like guys go out and buy fancy cars when they go through a big breakup or, like, they get a hot, young girlfriend or they do something crazy," Brie says. "I feel like you're acting like a man."

Nikki then sassily responds, "Oh, and a woman can't do that? I want to go puff on cigars, play 18 holes of golf, and have some 25-year-old meet me for dinner and buy him some things."

Later, Nikki -- who split from ex-fiance John Cena last April -- shares, "It's called healing. I'm doing my own version of therapy."

Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

Meanwhile, it appears Nikki is finally moving on after her breakup from Cena. In another preview of Total Bellas, she goes on a flirty lunch date with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki and Artem have been dating, according to multiple reports earlier this month.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella Gets Blindsided With a Blind Date -- and It's 'Extremely Uncomfortable'

Nikki Bella Breaks Down in Tears After Moving Out of John Cena’s House

Nikki Bella Admits She's Still in Love With John Cena as She Attempts to Start Dating Again

Related Gallery