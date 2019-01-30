Looks like not everyone is a fan of Nikki Bella's budding romance with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

In a sneak preview of Sunday's Total Bellas, Nikki tells her sister Brie that she wants to choreograph a dance for their mom, Kathy Colace, and also wants to get back in the incredible shape she was in when she was competing on DWTS in 2017. But when Nikki says she wants to get Chigvintsev's help -- whom she's now reported to be dating -- Brie is immediately cautious.

"Yeah, I don't know if I would use him," Brie says point blank. "I just think, how you guys' chemistry was, it would cause rumors."

Nikki immediately gets defensive.

"Chemistry is not just romantic," she notes. "I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian."

Later, when Brie asks Nikki if she's worried about the media making up rumors about the two, Nikki is unconcerned.

"I just think that's crazy," she replies. "I grew a huge passion for dancing, that's my dancing pro that I'm so comfortable with dancing, he became one of my good friends."

"It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life," she adds.

