Nikki Bella is getting flirty with Artem Chigvintsev!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's all new Total Bellas on E!, fans get a better look at the 35-year-old WWE star's date with her former Dancing With the Stars partner. While grabbing lunch, both Bella, 35, and Chigvintsev, 36, are full of smiles and giggles and admit that they both haven't been dating as of late.

"You're around a bunch of hot women," Bella points out.

"People will DM me constantly," he admits.

Bella asks if people send the pro dancer "nudies," but he refuses to answer. "I'm not gonna go there with you. I'm not even gonna tell you," he says.

The reality star goes on to joke that she thinks Chigvintsev was "in my DMs," but he denies the assertion. "I would know that," he assures.

Bella appears to consider what a relationship between the pair would mean, lamenting that "I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate."

"Yeah, [a] breakup sucks," Chigvintsev says of Bella's split from John Cena last year.

"So no dates?" Nikki asks again.

"We'll see, I don't know," Chigvintsev responds.

Earlier this month, shortly after Total Bellas dropped its season preview, multiple reports claimed that Bella and Chigvintsev were an item. The news came after the pair were spotted at a farmer's market in Los Angeles, California, in December.

When ET caught up with Bella in September, she wasn't so eager to get back out there, noting that she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she explained. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

