Nikki Bella has officially moved on from John Cena.

On Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas on E!, Bella completes her season-long journey of self-discovery by moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and hopping on the back of Artem Chigvintsev's motorcycle. Chigvintsev and Bella were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars and have been romantically linked since December 2018.

"I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don't know. I have this new level of excitement. I'm just, I'm having a lot of fun," Bella, who also announced her WWE retirement on the episode, said. "And I feel like, [for] the first time ever, I'm focusing on me. It's crazy. I never in my life would've thought that, like, I would've had a lot in common with a Russian."

"I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about," she added.

The day after the finale, Bella took to Instagram to share a photo of her kissing Chigvintsev's cheek. In the caption, she promised to discuss all the finale revelations in an upcoming episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

"Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday... oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots 🙄 and smashing my food 🙄 lol)," she wrote.

The sight of the pair riding off into the sunset together comes just weeks after Bella and Chigvintsev were seen kissing during a Los Angeles date. During their time together, Bella has been been spotted on several dates with the professional dancer. Back in January, multiple outlets reported that the duo were seeing each other.

Bella's new romance follows her on-again, off-again relationship with Cena, which came to an end last year. Despite her new rumored beau, during the episode, Bella revealed that she feels like she's "just fully starting my true grieving and healing process" over her years-long relationship with her former fiance.

"No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's gonna kill me," she admitted before adding, "I'm ready for a new me. I need it."

Watch the video below for more on Bella.

