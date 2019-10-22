John Clarke, 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Dead at 88

Days of Our Lives actor John Clarke has died. He was 88.

The star’s daughter, actress Melinda Clarke, sadly confirmed the news on her Instagram account over the weekend.

“With much sadness I’m sharing that John Clarke my father my mentor passed as I sang to him,” wrote Melinda, who has appeared on The O.C. and Nikita. “He is at peace. Death is as much a part life as birth. He is in peace.”

According to multiple reports, John died in Laguna Beach, California, from complications related to pneumonia, as Melinda sang “Ava Maria.”

The late actor portrayed Mickey Horton on Day of Our Lives, joining the daytime soap in 1965 and remaining on the series for 39 years.

He also performed in theater, appeared on television shows including Maverick and Death Valley Days, and starred in films like It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

See more on actors who have recently died below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bill Macy, 'Maude' Actor, Dead at 97

Robert Forster, Star of 'Jackie Brown' and 'Breaking Bad,' Dead at 78

Rip Taylor, Colorful Comedian and TV Personality, Dead at 84

Diahann Carroll, Legendary Actress, Dead at 84 Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery