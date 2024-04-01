Summer days ahead! John Legend is ready for the heat as he shared his warm weather essentials with ET while hosting a fireside chat at The Voices of Beauty Summit at California Market Center in Los Angeles, California, on March 27.

Before taking the stage with Celebrity Cosmetic Chemist Ron Robinson of BeautyStat, The Loved01 founder said, "Stay moisturized and stay hydrated. Don’t be ashy."

Joelle Lemercier at ©elogestudio

Beyond maintaining a glowy complexion, the singer noted the importance of SPF for healthy skin.

"All year round you need to care about your sun protection, but especially in the summertime when you are spending more time outside and in the sun," he explained.

"I think a lot of times People of color are particularly under the mistaken impression that we are protected from the sun, but we need to make sure we add protection. Our melanin skin does give us some kind of protection, but we need more. We need SPF products as well," the singer added.

Will Tee Yang

Other than taking care of your outside appearance, Legend believes in a full 360-degree approach when it comes to wellness.

"It's about getting the right amount of sleep, drinking the right amount of water, and just taking care of yourself in all kind of ways, whether that be meditating, praying, or whatever you do to be focused and mindful."

RELATED CONTENT: