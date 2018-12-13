John Mellencamp Talks Being Engaged to Meg Ryan at 67

John Mellencamp is giving a little bit of insight into his relationship with actress Meg Ryan.

The legendary singer's taped interview with the Today show aired on Thursday, and he opened up about being engaged to Ryan. The You've Got Mail actress announced their engagement last month, after they rekindled their on-again, off-again romance in July 2017. The two first started dating in 2010 but broke up after five years together.

In Mellencamp's interview with the Today show's Harry Smith, the notoriously private singer called Ryan the "funniest woman" he's ever known.

“I’m engaged at 67 to a very funny woman -- the funniest woman I ever met," he said.

When asked what made him want to take the next step with Ryan, he played coy.

"I don't know what you mean," he said with a laugh before getting serious.

"One can only imagine I'm not the easiest guy to get along with, so let's leave it at that."

Mellencamp has been self-deprecating about his personality before. During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show last March -- prior to his reunion with Ryan -- he noted that she wasn't exactly friendly toward him at the time and put the blame on himself.

"Oh, women hate me," he said. "I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death."

"I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain," he continued. "I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Clearly, the two were able to work out their issues, and last month, the 57-year-old actress looked incredible while sporting her engagement ring at the Friar's Club Entertainment Icon Award event in New York City.

Watch the video below for more on her glowing first appearance since her engagement:

