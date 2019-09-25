John Stamos is headed under the sea!

On Wednesday, ABC announced that the Full House alum will be tackling the role of Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid Live! after playing the eccentric French cook in the Hollywood Bowl production of the musical. And he isn't the only actor to join the cast. Graham Phillips, best known for his work on The Good Wife, will be taking on Prince Eric, the story's love interest.

The pair is joining a number of other big names who have already been cast in ABC's upcoming musical event including Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian and Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

In August, ET spoke with Cravalho about taking on the main character after voicing the titular role in Disney's hit animated film, Moana.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be able to play one Disney princess that went beyond the reef and now to play another that goes under the sea, I am... My mind is blown!" she gushed at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood gala.

The special will be a never-before-seen hybrid format featuring live performances as well as portions of the animated feature film, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

"So, we get to pay homage and appreciate the original animation and then we have live performances that are gonna be spectacular with not only me, thankfully, getting to play Ariel, but also Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian. C'mon!" Cravalho added.

ET also chatted with Latifah at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also shared her excitement to be a part of the production -- and taking on the tentacled villain of the musical.

"It's just been something that we've been working on for a while. It was perfect timing that it came together," she said at the awards show. "I'm so excited to play Ursula. I can't wait to see what spin Hamish [Hamilton, the musical's director] helps me put on this character."

The Little Mermaid Live! will air on ABC on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the casting of the film's live-action adaptation is well underway. Get more updates below.

