John Stamos is at a point of reflection in his life as he shares his stories in a new memoir and looks back at some of the most important moments in his life. One such moment was the funeral for his close friend and former Full House co-star, Bob Saget.

On Tuesday, Stamos sat down for a chat on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show -- while promoting his new book, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir -- and he recalled a sweet and emotional moment between Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen and their former cast members at the somber event.

"They came to Bob's funeral, and it was so beautiful," Stamos told host Howard Stern. "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys, we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories.'"

"And everyone just needed to hear that," Stamos added.

The heartfelt moment at the funeral came after the revival of Fuller House on Netflix, which the Olsen twins were notably not a part of. While their lack of involvement made headlines, Stamos explained that it was all due to them being at a different point in their lives from everyone else.

"They weren't acting, and I don't think a real offer came through," said Stamos, referring to how the Olsen twins had retired from acting and have been focusing all their attention on their fashion line over the past decade. "So, I was like, 'OK, I get it.'"

John Shearer/WireImage

As for Saget, the beloved sitcom star and stand-up comic died in a freak accident in a hotel room in Florida on Jan. 9, 2022, after falling in the shower and hitting his head.

Speaking with ET on Wednesday, Stamos reflected on Saget's tragic death, and his last meal with the comic before the accident.

"You know, tomorrow's never promised. It sounds like a dumb cliché, but man, you never think it's gonna be the last time you see somebody," Stamos shared. "He was everything that I wanted Bob to be."

According to the actor, when he first heard about Saget's untimely death, it came just a few weeks after Stamos had been the subject of a death hoax, and he simply didn't believe the initial reports.

"But sadly, it was true. It was a defining, terrible moment that I can still picture right now," Stamos shared. "My son was asleep, I got out of the car and my knees hit the asphalt in this parking lot."

Stamos' close bond with Saget -- as well as his memories and relationships with many of his former co-stars -- all play a role in his new book, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, which is out now.

RELATED CONTENT: