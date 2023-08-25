John Stamos is reflecting on his relationship with the Olsen twins. The 60-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a video that featured throwback photos with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, which were taken when the twins were starring as Michelle Tanner on Full House.

John, who played Uncle Jesse on the sitcom, narrated the slideshow with what appears to be an excerpt from the audiobook of his forthcoming memoir, If You Would've Told Me, which is due out Oct. 24.

"The last casting call is for Danny's little daughter. Two adorable munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the role of Michelle," he says. "They have big blue eyes wide with wonder. Right away, I know the relationship between Jesse and Michelle's an important one, but, as the show develops, the connection grows."

"I'm young, but I really want kids some day, and these lovely little girls so bouncy and bright represent the best versions of future dreams," John continues. "They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar, but not having to catch any curveballs. I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, give them kisses on top of their heads, buy them a few crappy souvenirs, and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work."

The sweet clip concludes with John saying, "The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grew up to be the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them."

In the caption of the post, John expanded on his feelings for Mary-Kate and Ashley.

"Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," he wrote. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed."

John concluded his caption by following in the footsteps of his Full House co-stars, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, and wishing Ashley well following the birth of her son.

"Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis," he wrote, "who welcomed their baby boy last week."

Indeed, Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, who reportedly tied the knot in December 2022, recently welcomed a son named Otto, a source told ET.

"Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis," the source said. "Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."

When she did start her family, a source told ET that Ashley "kept her pregnancy secret from a lot of friends and colleagues," with only "a small circle" in the know.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Stamos on ‘Beautiful’ Moment of His Son Watching Bob Saget on ‘Full House’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Congratulate New Mom Ashley Olsen

How Ashley Olsen Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret -- Even From Friends

Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Private Milestones Over the Years

Related Gallery