Ashley Olsen is a new mom!

According to multiple reports, the Full House alum and fashion mogul welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Louis Eisner. The outlets report that Olsen gave birth to her son, named Otto, a few months ago in New York.

A source tells ET, "Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis. Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."

Olsen and Eisner -- who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye -- reportedly got married at a private Bel-Air home in Los Angeles, surrounded by 50 of their closest friends and family, in late December 2022, according to Page Six sources.

The Row co-founder and the artist were first spotted together in 2017 and continued to spark romance rumors the following year when they were photographed arm in arm. In July 2019, a sighting of Olsen with a ring on her left-hand ring finger fueled speculation of an engagement.

After four years, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the YES 20th Anniversary Gala, held for his father, Eric's, Young Eisner Scholars program.

That summer, Eisner shared a rare look from their life together when he posted a photo to his Instagram Story of the former actress hiking with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other.

