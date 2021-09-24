Ashley Olsen and Boyfriend Louis Eisner Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Ashely Olsen made a rare public appearance with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, this week. On Thursday night, the couple attended the YES 20th Anniversary Gala at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills, California, marking their first red carpet appearance together.
This was also the actress' first red carpet appearance in over two years.
Taking her New York City style to the West Coast, Ashley sported an all-black ensemble, while Louis paired his dark suit with a white button-up shirt.
During the event, the two posed with entrepreneur Matthew Morton, who was romantically linked to Sofia Richie earlier this year.
The Young Eisner Scholars (YES), for which the soiree was benefiting, identifies promising students from underserved communities and equips them with the resources, support, and academic skills required for success through high school, college, and career. The organization was founded by Louis' dad, Eric Eisner, who is the former president of the David Geffen Company.
Louis, 33, and Ashley, 35, have been together for a number of years, and were first spotted together in October 2017, before being snapped arm in arm in August 2018.
In July 2019, they sparked engagement rumors when Ashley was seen wearing a ring on that finger after dining at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Despite their public outings together, the Full House star has never commented on her relationship with the painter.
