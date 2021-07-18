Ashley Olsen Steps Out for Date Night With Boyfriend Louis Eisner: Pic!
Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Louis Eisner Shares Rare, Candid Photo …
Mary J. Blige Shares the Candid Advice She’d Give Her Younger Se…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…
Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…
'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus: Wh…
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing…
Taraji P. Henson Is Excited to Celebrate Achievements of Black W…
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Zhilan Demands Kerwin Ask His Estranged Fa…
‘Virgin River’ Returning to Netflix For Season 3: Here’s Everyth…
Creepy New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Explains Urban Legend’s Origins
O-T Fagbenle on ‘Black Widow’ and What He’s Excited to Explore i…
Ashley Olsen is enjoying quality time with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. The 35-year-old actress was photographed out on a date night with the painter in New York City on Saturday.
Olsen looked chic in a black ensemble, which she paired with black sandals and a matching black bag. She held onto Eisner's arm outside French eatery Balthazar, where they met up with some friends. Eisner, 32, looked casual in a white shirt and jeans, and appeared to be taking a phone call after their meal.
Olsen's outing with Eisner comes just over a week after the artist made headlines by sharing a candid photo of his girlfriend. The former Full House star, who retired from acting and stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, was seen enjoying a hike with a beverage in one hand and a machete in the other.
Eisner and Olsen have been together for several years; they were first spotted together in October 2017, before being snapped arm-in-arm in August 2018.
They sparked engagement rumors the following year when Olsen was seen wearing a ring on that finger after dining at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, though she's never commented on their relationship.
See more on the Olsen twins in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Louis Eisner Shares Rare Candid Photo of Her
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Share Why They're 'Discreet' People
John Stamos Shares Cutest Throwback Pic of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen