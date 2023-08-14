On Monday, multiple outlets reported that Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, welcomed a baby boy several months ago. This quiet arrival came after the very private couple got married in near-secrecy last December.

For Ashley and her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, living in the spotlight seems to be something they got over early in life, after becoming huge TV stars on Full House while they were still just infants. In the years since, the pair have enjoyed building careers away from show business.

From starting and cultivating their own major fashion brand to getting married, getting divorced and even having kids, the Olsen Twins are some of the most elusively reclusive celebs in Hollywood.

In celebration of the new baby news, ET is looking back at some of the low-key, yet major, moments and milestones in the lives of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Breaking Into the Fashion World With The Row (2006)

After their last on-screen appearance in New York Minute in 2004, the Olsen Twins made a splash with the founding of their high-end fashion brand, The Row. The pair created the company in 2006 when they were just 18 years old, and it became their primary career focus.

Retirement From Hollywood (2012)

At the age of 25, Mary-Kate and Ashely seemingly decided that they would no longer be working actresses and would instead devote their efforts to their passion for fashion. Ashely spoke with Elle magazine in April 2012, and said, "It was time to step behind the process."

"I wanted to work on other things. It doesn't mean I'm not interested in Hollywood. I like the way it operates, I like the people who are involved and the sense of possibility. But if I ever get back in, it's not going to be as an actress," Ashley said. "I don't have to be a pretty face. I've done that, but now it's important and liberating to be on the other side of the lens... I don't like to be the center of attention."

Mary-Kate Ties the Knot With Olivier Sarkozy (2015)

The Full House alum and her French banker beau said their I dos in front of family and friends at a private residence in New York City on Nov. 27, 2015. This was Mary-Kate's first marriage and the second for Oliver, who was previously married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares two children.

Mary-Kate and Oliver first stepped out together in 2012, after reportedly meeting at a party. The pain then attended the 2013 Take Home a Nude Benefit art auction and party at Sotheby's on Oct. 8, 2013, in New York City, making it one of their first public appearances. Then, after dating for a little less than two years, Oliver proposed to the fashion designer in February 2014.

Ashely's Engagement Makes Headlines (2019)

Ashley sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 after stepping out wearing a ring on that finger. The former actress was photographed with her then-boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, during a night out in Los Angeles. After enjoying dinner at an Italian restaurant in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Ashley's dark ring was on display as she held hands with Louis.

This was a rare public moment for the couple, which came after they were first romantically linked in October 2017.

Mary-Kate Files for Divorce (2020 - 2021)

ET confirmed in May 2020 that Mary-Kate had filed for divorce from Oliver, and a source told ET at the time that the split was "brutal."

Olsen filed an emergency order to petition for divorce in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than for emergencies -- at the time.

Eventually, the pair came to an agreement and they reached a settlement in their divorce in January 2021. While details of the former couple's settlement were sealed, a source told ET at the time that "the agreement was reached amicably" and that "everyone is looking forward to moving on."

According to the source, the designer had moved on emotionally following her split, but with her divorce finalized, "she can finally move on mentally too... It's a new year and she's ready for a fresh start without this weighing her down." The source added that Mary-Katye and Oliver's divorce proceedings ultimately went smoothly and there was "no bad blood between them now."

Ashely and Louis Have a Holiday Wedding (2022)

The private couple got married at a private Bel-Air home in Los Angeles, surrounded by 50 of their closest friends and family, in late December 2022, Page Six reported.

The wedding -- like almost the entirety of their romance -- was kept very much out of the spotlight and was only known about publicly after it had already happened.

And Baby Make Three For Louis and Ashely (2023)

According to multiple reports, the Full House alum and fashion mogul quietly welcomed her first child -- a baby boy named Otto -- with her husband in early to mid-2023. News of the bundle of joy broke on Aug. 14.

A source told ET on Monday, "Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis. Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."

